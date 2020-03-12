GMB Timing Belt Kit Program Now Available

GMB North America has announced its latest timing belt kit program is now available to customers. This new program is in addition to its timing belt kit with water pump which is already in the market today.
This one-box solution timing kit includes OE factory-tested timing tensioner and idler pulleys, where applicable, and an OEM quality timing belt.
GMB’s full program offers 200+ part numbers, covering over 34 million vehicles ensuring coverage on major North American applications.
Ask for program details today at [email protected] or 1-800-421-5019.