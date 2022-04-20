Ford No Crank/No Start, Multiple Warning Lights and/or DTCs

Click Here to Read More

Description

Customers may state they’ve experienced intermittent no crank/no start conditions in their vehicle or are seeing multiple warning lights illuminated in the gauge cluster.

Here is a list of possible codes:

• P1702, P1921, U0100:00-08, U0100:00-28, U0131:00-08, U0131:87-08, U0155:00-08, U0253:00-08, U0401:00-28, U0401:81-08, U0401:82-08, U0420:82-08, U0452:82-08, U0553:00-0B

You may not be able to duplicate the no crank/no start condition, but you may see many (or all) of the codes listed above stored in the modules. U0140, U0155, U0253, U0401 and/or U0452 can indicate excessive network traffic on the controller area network (CAN) Bus, causing the FCIM to lock up. So, where do you start?