 Ford No Crank/ No Start

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
UnderhoodService
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
Tech Tips

Ford No Crank/No Start

Some 2020 Transit vehicles may exhibit an open master fuse in the high current battery junction box

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

MODELS

Related Articles

2020 Ford Transit

Customers may state they are experiencing one of the following issues:

  • Multiple warning lights on dash
  • No PCM communication
  • No ABS module communication
  • No crank/no start

Some 2020 Transit vehicles may exhibit an open master fuse in the high current battery junction box (Figure 1). This junction box is located just behind the battery, underneath the driver’s seat.

The master fuses were not serviceable previously, requiring the entire junction box to be replaced. The master fuses are now available as a separate service part.

For master fuses F9 (500A), F10 (300A), F11 (250A) and F12 (150A), use service part number LJ8Z-14526-C.

For master fuses F1 (125A), F2 (80A), F3 (150A) and F6 (150A), use service part number LJ8Z-14526-D.

Tighten M8 nuts to 12 +/- 1.8 Nm (106 +/- 16 lb.-in.). Tighten M5 nuts to 5.4 +/- 0.9 Nm (48 +/- 8 lb.-in.).

You May Also Like

Other Posts

Ford Illuminated Malfunction Indicator Lamp

Replace the crankcase pressure sensor/tube assembly and reprogram the PCM.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Repair and Upgrade Solutions for Early-Model Ford® Broncos®

The Ford® Bronco® is America’s original sports-utility vehicle, built for fun and distinguished by its toughness and durability. So when you need to upgrade or repair a Bronco, choose top-quality parts that match the rugged strength of these trucks. Specifically, the axle shafts, axle bearings, ball joints, and ring and pinion gearing in Broncos built

By Dana Aftermarket
Ford Power Steering Inoperative After Collision Damage Repair

Here are the case details behind a message center displaying a “STEERING LOSS STOP SAFELY” warning message.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
FORD Explorer High-Speed Cooling Fan Motor RELAY Overheating

A damaged non-functional relay, causing the fan to never turn on may lead to engine overheating at idle.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers