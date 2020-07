Eppco Enterprises offers its Stronghold Glove, which features a chemical-resistant palm, excellent gripping power, breathable air flow comfort.

The Stronghold Glove offers dexterity, durability and seamless comfort, and is available in M (P/N 8843), L (P/N 8544) and XL (P/N 8545).

The company also offers fender covers, drawer liners and more.

For more information, visit eppco.net.