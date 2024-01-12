Engine Panel Diagnostics

CC:

If you’ve changed oil on a vehicle in the past 20 years, chances are you’ve been confronted with this, this, or even this, these pans or panels that protect the underside of the engine. We were always told it was for aerodynamics or other things on the vehicle, but the reality of it is it serves two functions. Number one, it cuts down noise from the engine. Number two, well, it helps to absorb small leaks from the engine.

In other words, let’s say it’s a very small rear main seal that’s leaking well, chances are that panel will absorb that oil and the customer won’t see a thing until it’s too late in some cases. Do you need to replace these after you’ve serviced the vehicle? Yes. Chances are the customer might notice that extra little bit of noise under the hood or even behind the wheel if you do not reinstall that cover on the bottom of the engine. But with these, take your time. Make sure you’re stocking other hardware to replace the cover. In other words, the fasteners or the quarter turn fasteners to reinstall the cover. This way you won’t be held up on an oil change waiting for a fastener on a panel that is hanging down. I’m Andrew Markel. Thank you very much.

