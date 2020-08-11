Connect with us

Dana Launches Spicer ReadyPack

These time-saving kits offer convenience, streamlined ordering and savings on inventory and labor costs.
Dana Inc. has introduced new Spicer ReadyPack preassembled kits for the most popular commercial vehicle driveshafts, coupling shafts and interaxle shafts. These time-saving kits offer convenience, streamlined ordering and savings on inventory and labor costs. 

“Dana is always exploring opportunities to improve our customers’ experience and these new kits will no longer require them to identify and order each part individually when rebuilding a commercial vehicle shaft,” said Bill Nunnery, senior director, sales and marketing, global aftermarket for Dana. “Because Spicer ReadyPack preassembled kits include everything needed for a thorough and lasting rebuild, including OE-quality and ready-to-install parts, service professionals will find they can save up to 30 minutes per job.”

Featuring 100 percent genuine Spicer components, Spicer ReadyPack preassembled kits arrive with u-joints that are professionally installed in the yoke shaft for the slip joint and in the tube yoke for the tight joint.  Kits featuring premium Spicer Life Series (SPL) u-joints come pre-greased with production lube and sealed with the multi-lip seal, while 10 Series u-joints must be greased before use. 

“Time saving is not the only advantage of the new Spicer ReadyPack kits,” continued Nunnery. “Dana customers will also benefit financially from having a lower on-hand inventory investment and realizing significant savings compared to purchasing the kit components individually.” 

To learn more about Spicer ReadyPack preassembled kits, visit www.spicerparts.com/readypack or contact a Dana sales representative.  

For the Dana Aftermarket e-commerce platform and global e-catalog, visit DanaAftermarket.com.

Engine: Engine Build: 1929 Duesenberg Straight-8 Engine

