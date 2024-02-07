 Charging for Diagnostic Time

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Underhood Service Logo
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
Video

Charging for Diagnostic Time

Diagnostic work is more sophisticated and your techs’ time is worth charging for. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman
Doug Kaufman has been with Babcox Media since 1987 serving in a variety of editorial and publishing roles and titles. He is currently editorial director of Brake & Front End, ImportCar, Tomorrow's Technician and Underhood Service. Doug has a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Bowling Green State University and remains a committed MAC enthusiast.
Published:

CC:

Related Articles

How many times has this happened to you: your customer drives up in a car with the check engine light illuminated. Naturally, as an experienced service advisor you ask about what the car is experiencing. The driver says, “I know it just needs an oxygen sensor – I have a buddy with a code scanner and that’s what comes up on the internet.” 

Simple right? You can order the replacement part online, send it back to the tech who’s just standing there waiting to go and bing, bang, boom the job is complete and everyone is happy. 

Well… 

Of course, you know it’s not that easy and, frankly, most of your customers understand it too. Today’s vehicles are more complicated than ever before and things are only getting more complex.  

Should you be expected to know exactly what’s wrong with a vehicle just by listening to a driver’s vague description? That would be like expecting your doctor to identify what’s ailing you when you say “It hurts here.” 

While scan tools can help in quickly reading the diagnostic trouble codes, they won’t necessarily pinpoint the exact cause of the problem. As with your doctor – think of an MRI, xray, cat scan or simple blood test – a trained expert is needed to determine exactly what the proper treatment needs to be.  

Often advanced tools, software subscriptions and a technician with the level of skills to successfully put all these elements together are required to arrive at the solution to the customer concern. In many cases, a veteran tech with 10+ years of service and a commitment to ongoing training is the person performing the work. 

So, with all of the tools involved, the expertise required to use them and the investigative skills necessary to understand what the results mean, why does it sometimes feel that you have to apologize for charging for diagnostic time? Frankly, you shouldn’t. 

Professionals in every walk of life, from pool heater repair guys to insect exterminators typically charge a service charge just to show up. It comes down to communicating with your customer. 

Some shops build diagnostic time into the overall job ticket; other spell out the time as a separate line item. Some experts say that an hour is adequate for most experienced techs on the majority of diagnostics, though sometimes it just takes longer. You may find yourself calling the customer to get an additional hour authorized, especially if the tech has reached a point where engine tear down is required, such as with a misfire or cylinder balance issue and you’re checking the valve train, or with a potential timing issue and you’re checking timing chains. Sometimes it’s the case with electrical diagnosis that requires disassembly to reach buried harnesses and connectors. 

Your customers don’t work at their job and not receive proper compensation, why should you and your shop? Diagnostic work is more sophisticated and your techs’ time is worth charging for! Don’t give it away! 

You May Also Like

Video

Software Focus: Efficient Diagnostics

Discover how to quickly retrieve codes, access exclusive repair information, and develop a strategic plan for optimal diagnostic results. This video is sponsored by Bosch.

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman
Doug Kaufman has been with Babcox Media since 1987 serving in a variety of editorial and publishing roles and titles. He is currently editorial director of Brake & Front End, ImportCar, Tomorrow's Technician and Underhood Service. Doug has a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Bowling Green State University and remains a committed MAC enthusiast.
Published:

Time is always a consideration when it comes to diagnostics. No matter the complexity, you typically have one hour to solve a problem. The more productive you can be in the bay with your scan tool, the faster the diagnosis and more money in your pocket.  

This truck is in with a check engine light and reduced power complaint. Let’s connect the Bosch ADS 625X and see what is wrong. The first thing that pops up on the screen is the Auto-ID function that uses Mode $09 data to identify the vehicle using the VIN. This saves you time inputting the make, model and year and trying to determine the engine or trim code.  

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
Clutch System Components

By adopting a systematic approach and utilizing quality kits, the longevity and efficiency of the timing system can be maximized, ensuring a smoother-running engine. This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman
Timing Components

By adopting a systematic approach and utilizing quality kits, the longevity and efficiency of the timing system can be maximized, ensuring a smoother-running engine. This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman
Wheel Bearings Components

Follow along to learn what you may encounter when dealing with a Gen 1 wheel bearing. This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman
How EVs Have Changed Wiper Blade Service

For EVs, noisy wiper blades can be an annoyance because there is no internal combustion engine to help cancel out that noise.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

Chrysler’s Totally Integrated Power Module

The TIPM is on the CAN bus, any issues with the communication between the ECM, ABS and BCM can cause problems with the TIPM.

By Andrew Markel
Timeless Quotes Teach & Inspire

Here are six quotes that every future shop owner should live by.

By Andrew Markel
High Pressure Direct Injection Fuel Systems

The main destroyer of high-pressure fuel pumps is a lack of oil changes.

By Andrew Markel
Auxiliary Cooling Pumps

An auxiliary cooling pumps primary function is to circulate warm coolant to the heater core.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers