Connect with us

Video

VIDEO: Cooling System Changes In Technology

The biggest change to engines is in the cooling system. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Advertisement
 

on

SEE VIDEO BELOW

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

When an engine can control the temperature inside the combustion chamber it can better control the combustion process for more power and efficiency.

To improve cooling systems, OEMs are using five new technologies to improve power and efficiency.  

  1. Electronically Controlled Thermostats: These control the coolant circuit and control sudden surges in temperature.
  2. Electric Water Pumps: The electric water pump does not require a belt and can change speed to control cooling.
  3. Active Grille Shutters: By controlling the flow of air over the radiator, active grille shutters can decrease warm up times and improve aerodynamics.
  4. More Cooling Channels: In the front of a vehicle, there might be separate radiators for the forced air charge coolers and the engine. Also, oil coolers will help to remove heat loads.
  5. Coolant: Long-life coolants designed to last 150,000 miles are becoming more common.  

This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

VIDEO: Cooling System Changes In Technology

on

VIDEO: Electronically Controlled Thermostats

on

VIDEO: Damaging Engine Gaskets Due To Over Pressurization

on

VIDEO: Guess The Spark Plug Replacement Interval
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Video: VIDEO: Electronically Controlled Thermostats

News: WD-40 Brand Partners With Habitat For Humanity

Products: Hot Shot’s Secret Introduces  Gray Diamond Euro Engine Oil

Products: Rain-X Wins 2020 ‘Product Of The Year’ Award

News: Red Line Synthetic Oil Opens Sponsorship Program

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Video

VIDEO: To Gap Or Not To Gap Spark Plugs

Video

VIDEO: Guess The Spark Plug Replacement Interval

Video

VIDEO: Can A Gasket Change Torque Specifications?

Engine

VIDEO: Carbon Deposits On Direct Injection Engines
Connect