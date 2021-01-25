Champion Oil Unveils Professional-Grade Penetrant

Champion Oil has announced the introduction of a Professional Grade Penetrating Oil to assist engine builders with rusted and hard to free mechanical parts such as nuts and bolts.

Click Here to Read More

Penetrating oil, also known as penetrating fluid, is a very low-viscosity oil. It helps to metal components, because it can penetrate into the narrow space between the threads of two parts. It also can be used as a cleaner; however, it should not be used as a general-purpose lubricant or a corrosion stopper, the company points out.

“Champion’s RX-454 is an amazing liquid spray tool that penetrates, lightly lubricates and stops rust,” said Karl Dedolph at Champion Brands LLC. “It makes repairs work easier whenever trouble is caused by corrosion, moisture, dirt or friction. Great for drying wet ignition systems, silencing squeaks, and will not harm rubber, plastics or painted surfaces.”

“Using penetrating fluids as general-purpose lubricants is not advisable, because such oils are relatively volatile. As a result, much of the penetrating oil will evaporate in a short amount of time, leaving little residual lubricant. Besides nuts and bolts, other uses include removing chewing gum and adhesive stickers, and lessening friction on metal-stringed musical instruments,” added Dedolph.

This product is compliant for sale in North America. For more information, visit: https://www.championbrands.com/rx-454-penetrant/.