UnderhoodService

on

on

on

on

News

Engine Builder’s Dream Engine Giveaway

Underhood Service Staff Writers

on

In just one month, Engine Builder magazine will be giving away an 800+ horsepower Twin-Supercharged Small Block Ford engine to one lucky winner. Engine Builder teamed up with Chris Wright of Pro Car Associates / MVT to help build a badass small block Ford worthy of being called a dream engine. A winner will be randomly selected and announced on December 9, 2022 during the PRI Show.

Aside from being built by an experienced engine builder in Chris Wright, this Ford engine will feature plenty of quality engine components from a host of the industry’s best manufacturers. Not only is this engine being given away at the end of the year, but the entire build will be documented in a multi-part video series on Engine Builder’s YouTube channel. You can also follow along on Engine Builder’s Instagram and Facebook pages too.

Make sure you’re tuned in to Engine Builder to stay up-to-date on all the progress, and make sure you enter for a chance to win this awesome engine at: https://www.enginebuildermag.com/2022-engine-giveaway/

Component partners for this twin-supercharged small block Ford engine include: a World Products Man O’War SBF block, a Callies crankshaft and Ultra connecting rods, Diamond custom pistons, Total Seal piston rings, Pro-Filer cylinder heads, an Erson camshaft, Harland Sharp rocker arms, PAC springs, Trend pushrods, Manley vlaves, Johnson lifters, ARP hardware, a TorqStorm twin supercharger kit, a Holley Hi-Ram intake, Cometic MLX head gaskets, Aviaid wet sump oil pan, Melling oil pump, King Engine Bearings, Dura-Bond cam bearings, a Cloyes race billet true roller timing set, Holley Terminator EFI, MSD ignition, Holley fuel injectors, Holley smart coils, a Tick Performance intercooler, a Tremaniac Racing timing cover and billet valve covers, a Fluidampr damper, and more.

Valued around $35,000, you won’t want to miss your chance at winning this dream engine!

