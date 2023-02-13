 Two Lubegards Are Better Than One – UnderhoodService

Two Lubegards Are Better Than One

Lubegard
By Lubegard

Sponsored by Lubegard

Lubegard Synthetic ATF Protectant and Instant Shudder Fixx work better, faster, and longer together to stop torque converter clutch shudder (TCC shudder).  Both products are effective on their own, but when used together they provide not only a long-term solution for TCC shudder but also offer complete protection for transmissions.

Since the 1980’s lockup torque convertors have become the standard in automatic transmissions. With this technology came a new problem, TCC shudder that has plagued vehicle owners, mechanics, and OEMs alike. It is sometimes hard to determine if TCC shudder was due to a faulty torque converter or the transmission fluid itself was the culprit. Lubegard Instant Shudder Fixx has made the diagnosis easier for mechanics as well as DIYers due to its simple application. If the TCC shudder does not go away within 25 miles of adding the Instant Shudder Fixx, it is probable that the issue is mechanical, and the torque convertor may need replacing or rebuilding.

If the Instant Shudder Fixx eliminated the TCC shudder, then the problem was most likely fluid related and could easily be resolved by performing a fluid service or adding LUBEGARD Synthetic ATF Protectant (Red) to restore the depleted frictional properties and additives such as defoamer, oxidation inhibitor and a complete anti-wear package to the fluid. We have also found through in-house testing that the combination of the two products reduced transmission slippage as well and provides better friction control than on their own. This $25 Lubegard two-product solution could potentially save you thousands of dollars on an expensive torque converter rebuild or replacement. 

LUBEGARD Synthetic ATF Protectant (Red) was developed by International Lubricants, Inc. (ILI) over 35 years ago and has become the #1 used product in the professional transmission industry since then. LUBEGARD  Synthetic ATF Protectant (Red) contains a proprietary ester-based friction modifier that further prolongs reoccurrence of TCC shudder. Lubegard Red also restores additive depletion to old, worn-out fluid, lowers the operating temperature, reduces wear, frees stuck valves, and protects and restores seals without the use of harmful seal swelling chemicals. 

Since 1984, Lubegard has been a leader in research and the development of award-winning lubricants, providing solutions that are based on technology and quality. LUBEGARD Synthetic ATF Protectant (Red) is still the only aftermarket transmission additive recommended in eight OEM Technical Service Bulletins! No other transmission fluid additive can make this claim! LUBEGARD branded products are used and trusted by professionals worldwide.  

Visit our website at www.Lubegard.com to see our full line of additive and whole fluid solutions. 

Sponsored By: Lubegard

