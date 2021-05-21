Connect with us

Uncategorized

Autel Sponsors Garage Gurus Scholarship Program

 

on

Autel US has announced it will sponsor Garage Gurus 2021-2022 Scholarship program and its continuing efforts to encourage and support the next generation of technicians. Twelve winners to be selected this summer will receive $2,500 and an Autel MaxiSYS MS906TS diagnostic tablet.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The scholarship program is open to any high school or college, university, or trade school student in the United States pursuing an automotive degree or certification and earning a 3.0 or higher GPA. Applications can be downloaded at the Garage Gurus website and submitted with supporting documentation by May 31, 2021.

In addition to meeting the academic and reference requirements, applications must submit either an essay or a video about themselves and their goals within the automotive repair industry and how they seek to become “one of tomorrow’s top technicians.”

The MaxiSYS MS906TS has been one of Autel’s most popular tablets since its release because of its dynamic functionality, including advanced diagnostics, extensive service menu, and complete TPMS capability. 

“Many of our users refer to the MS906TS as their go-to tool. So, it seemed only natural that these scholarship recipients should have one of their own as they continue their journey toward professional technician. We wish them well and are confident that with our tablet in hand, these aspiring technicians will be ready to meet the challenges that await them,” Autel stated in the announcement.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Uncategorized: VIDEO: AAPEX 2016 Insights

Uncategorized: BMW Tech Tip: Oil Separator Replacement

Uncategorized: New IDUSA Premium Guard Website Offers Easy Access To Wide Range Of Oil, Air, Cabin, Fuel And Transmission Filters

Uncategorized: VIDEO: How To Deal With Air Conditioning Smells

Advertisement

on

Autel Sponsors Garage Gurus Scholarship Program

on

Coil On Plug Ignition: The Wired Differences

on

How Accurate Are Reviews?

on

Check Out The December Issue Of Underhood Service Magazine
Connect with us

Recent Posts

External Engine: How (And Why!) To Clean An Engine

Products: GMB Now Offers GDI Fuel Pumps For 12 Million VIO

Uncategorized: Autel Sponsors Garage Gurus Scholarship Program

News: ATI Announces New Technician Apprenticeship Programs

Opinion: Learning How To Grow Your Shop Through Crisis

Digital Edition

Current Video
play
VIDEO: Rust Meets Its Match With New CRE-OIL

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Earn Customer Trust with Ideal Spark Plugs for GDI Engines

Sponsored Content

Turn to Delphi Technologies for Ball Joints
Connect
UnderhoodService