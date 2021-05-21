Autel Sponsors Garage Gurus Scholarship Program

Autel US has announced it will sponsor Garage Gurus 2021-2022 Scholarship program and its continuing efforts to encourage and support the next generation of technicians. Twelve winners to be selected this summer will receive $2,500 and an Autel MaxiSYS MS906TS diagnostic tablet.

Click Here to Read More

The scholarship program is open to any high school or college, university, or trade school student in the United States pursuing an automotive degree or certification and earning a 3.0 or higher GPA. Applications can be downloaded at the Garage Gurus website and submitted with supporting documentation by May 31, 2021.

In addition to meeting the academic and reference requirements, applications must submit either an essay or a video about themselves and their goals within the automotive repair industry and how they seek to become “one of tomorrow’s top technicians.”

The MaxiSYS MS906TS has been one of Autel’s most popular tablets since its release because of its dynamic functionality, including advanced diagnostics, extensive service menu, and complete TPMS capability.

“Many of our users refer to the MS906TS as their go-to tool. So, it seemed only natural that these scholarship recipients should have one of their own as they continue their journey toward professional technician. We wish them well and are confident that with our tablet in hand, these aspiring technicians will be ready to meet the challenges that await them,” Autel stated in the announcement.