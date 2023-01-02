CC:

Welcome to how to apply Instant Shudder Fixx by LubeGard, the number one shudder solution used and trusted by professionals. LubeGard’s Instant Shudder Fixx is a concentrated friction modifier formulated specifically for eliminating torque converter or TCC shudder in automatic transmissions.

As automatic transmissions age, the lockup torque converter’s ability to transfer torque smoothly can decline, and additive packages in automatic transmission fluids can deplete, resulting in torque converter clutch shudder. TCC shudder can also occur in brand-new automatic transmission fluids.

This is due to a frictional deficiency of the fluid and can be easily corrected with the use of a friction modifier such as Instant Shudder Fixx. It can be difficult to determine if your shutter is a fluid-related issue or a costly mechanical problem. Instant Shudder Fixx is a low-cost diagnostic tool that can quickly and easily determine if your shudder is a fluid-related problem or if your torque converter may be failing.

This solution could potentially save you thousands of dollars on an expensive rebuild. To add Instant Shudder Fixx, first locate the transmission dipstick tube or the transmission fluid fill port. Use a pair of scissors or sniffs to cut open the tube. Then use a funnel to help pour the Instant Shudder Fixx into the transmission. The vehicle can be warm or cold.

It’s that simple. It’s that instant. You’re all set. Instant Shudder Fixx will work in all makes and models except for older Ford vehicles manufactured before the 1980s that require type F transmission fluid. Instant Shudder Fixx should not be used in continuously variable transmissions, CVTs, or dual clutch transmissions, DCTs.

Be sure to check your owner’s manual for your transmission type. One two ounce tube of Instant Shudder Fixx will treat a 10 quart system or under. A maximum of two tubes can be used safely in a vehicle with a 10 quart system or under.

Instant Shudder Fixx usually works instantly, as the name implies, but can take up to 20 miles of driving in severe cases. If the shudder problem goes away, your problem was most likely fluid related. If you don’t see any improvement after using Instant Shudder Fixx, then you may have a mechanical problem with the torque converter.

If you had success with Instant Shudder Fixx, then we recommend adding a bottle of our synthetic ATF protectant, LubeGard Red, or our platinum ATF protectant. Both products are compatible with Instant Shudder Fixx and provide long-term shudder relief as well as wear reduction, seal protection, improved shifting, and both products restore additive depletion from new and used automatic transmission fluid.

For more product information, visit our website at LubeGard.com.

LubeGard is the leader in research development and manufacturing of highly specialized synthetic lubricants to various markets.

