Instant Shudder Fix (VIDEO)

It can be difficult to determine if your shutter is a fluid-related issue or a costly mechanical problem. This video is sponsored by Lubegard.

Joe Keene
By Joe Keene

Welcome to how to apply Instant Shudder Fixx by LubeGard, the number one shudder solution used and trusted by professionals. LubeGard’s Instant Shudder Fixx is a concentrated friction modifier formulated specifically for eliminating torque converter or TCC shudder in automatic transmissions.

As automatic transmissions age, the lockup torque converter’s ability to transfer torque smoothly can decline, and additive packages in automatic transmission fluids can deplete, resulting in torque converter clutch shudder. TCC shudder can also occur in brand-new automatic transmission fluids.

This is due to a frictional deficiency of the fluid and can be easily corrected with the use of a friction modifier such as Instant Shudder Fixx. It can be difficult to determine if your shutter is a fluid-related issue or a costly mechanical problem. Instant Shudder Fixx is a low-cost diagnostic tool that can quickly and easily determine if your shudder is a fluid-related problem or if your torque converter may be failing.

This solution could potentially save you thousands of dollars on an expensive rebuild. To add Instant Shudder Fixx, first locate the transmission dipstick tube or the transmission fluid fill port. Use a pair of scissors or sniffs to cut open the tube. Then use a funnel to help pour the Instant Shudder Fixx into the transmission. The vehicle can be warm or cold.

It’s that simple. It’s that instant. You’re all set. Instant Shudder Fixx will work in all makes and models except for older Ford vehicles manufactured before the 1980s that require type F transmission fluid. Instant Shudder Fixx should not be used in continuously variable transmissions, CVTs, or dual clutch transmissions, DCTs.

Be sure to check your owner’s manual for your transmission type. One two ounce tube of Instant Shudder Fixx will treat a 10 quart system or under. A maximum of two tubes can be used safely in a vehicle with a 10 quart system or under.

Instant Shudder Fixx usually works instantly, as the name implies, but can take up to 20 miles of driving in severe cases. If the shudder problem goes away, your problem was most likely fluid related. If you don’t see any improvement after using Instant Shudder Fixx, then you may have a mechanical problem with the torque converter.

If you had success with Instant Shudder Fixx, then we recommend adding a bottle of our synthetic ATF protectant, LubeGard Red, or our platinum ATF protectant. Both products are compatible with Instant Shudder Fixx and provide long-term shudder relief as well as wear reduction, seal protection, improved shifting, and both products restore additive depletion from new and used automatic transmission fluid.

For more product information, visit our website at LubeGard.com.

LubeGard is the leader in research development and manufacturing of highly specialized synthetic lubricants to various markets.

This video is sponsored by Lubegard.

2007-2021 Toyota Tundra Strut Replacement (VIDEO)

Follow along the step by step installation process for struts on 2007-2021 Toyota Tundra’s. This video is sponsored by PRT.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

When ordering complete front struts for the Tundra, make sure you check if the truck is four wheel drive or two wheel drive. Also, check if the truck has the TRD package.

Lift the vehicle and remove the front wheels. Disconnect the stabilizer bar length on both lower control arms. There are two bolts that secure the ball joint to the knuckle. You can remove the outer tie rod from the knuckle to create extra clearance, but we found we didn't need to do this. Next, remove the bolt that secures the strut to the lower control arm. Working inside the wheel well, unfasten the four nuts that hold the upper strut mount to the frame. Loosen but do not remove the bolts that secure the lower control arm to the frame. This will make the lower control arm easier to lower. Pull down on the lower control arm to remove the strut assembly.

Read Full Article

