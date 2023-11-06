 A Closer Look: Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) – UnderhoodService

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Underhood Service Logo
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
Sponsored Content

A Closer Look: Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS)

Standard®
By Standard®

Sponsored by Standard®

Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) Overview

Advanced Driver Assist Systems have created quite a buzz over the last several years. New business opportunities continuously arise, including a new segment of mobile technicians focusing on ADAS calibrations. While ADAS may still seem relatively new, automotive service professionals have actually been servicing Driver Assist Systems for decades. Systems like power steering, power brakes, and cruise control have been assisting motorists for many years. What is different with ADAS is that there are now input devices to understand what the driver’s intent is and alert the driver to potential dangers, rather than relying solely on the driver’s sight and sound.


Standard® Park Assist Sensor

Breaking Down ADAS Input Devices

ADAS input devices can be divided into four primary categories.

Ultrasonic

The “ultrasonic” category encompasses devices like park assist sensors and blind spot detection modules. Ultrasonic sensors are relatively simple and are great at measuring distance.  

Radar

The next category is “radar”.  Radar is more complicated than the ultrasonic category and is great at measuring distance and relative speed. We see radar used frequently in adaptive cruise control systems.  


Standard® Cruise Control Distance Sensor

Optical

The third category is “optical,” and as you might imagine, this essentially encompasses cameras. These devices will identify objects and be used for things like lane keep assist or parking assistance.  

LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging)

Finally, the fourth category is “LiDAR.” LiDAR is the most complex, yet most accurate input available and produces 3D mapping. This is currently not the most popular ADAS input, but is gaining popularity as development costs reduce and technology advances.

How does ADAS work?

In addition to the input devices, ADAS relies on many of the vehicle’s other sensors to understand what the driver’s intent is. Sensors such as accelerator pedal position sensors and brake pedal position sensors tell the vehicle if the driver is intending to accelerate or slow down. Steering angle sensors and yaw rate sensors report the driver’s intended direction. 


Standard® Steering Wheel Sensor

Tech Tip: ADAS Calibration

While many ADAS components are plug and play, others need to be calibrated to operate properly. For instance, steering angle sensors need to be recalibrated or “zeroed” after every alignment. These often-overlooked sensors are crucial to proper operation of the vehicle’s ADAS system.

Some vehicle manufacturers will require a static calibration on a component, others will require a dynamic calibration, and some will require no calibration at all. When recommending and installing ADAS parts, always remember that a calibration may be required after installation. Some ADAS parts like park assist cameras and sensors may not require any type of calibration, while others like cruise control distance sensors will almost always require calibration. It is also important to remember that it is the vehicle that determines if a part needs to be calibrated or not, not the part. 

If you encounter an ADAS part that is not operating properly after installation, make sure that the correct steps have been taken to calibrate the part. It is possible that the part is not defective after all, and reviewing the calibration procedures can help you avoid having to return and replace the part a second time.

ADAS Opportunities

Many times, when ADAS is mentioned, the collision industry comes to mind due to the number of ADAS components that are susceptible to being damaged in a collision. However, as these systems age, there will be more and more repair and service opportunities.

Now that these systems are increasing in age and mileage, they are failing or coming out of calibration. For instance, the lenses of park assist cameras can become distorted over time. Cruise control distance sensors, lane departure cameras, and steering angle sensors are all critical safety features that can be damaged by daily wear and tear.

In northern regions, these systems are prone to corrosion from the harsh winter weather and salt on the roads. In every region, they are prone to water intrusion from rain, car washes, or flooding. While blind spot detection sensors are susceptible to accidents, they are also damaged by salt and road debris. 

When these components fail, they will typically display a message on the dash and illuminate some sort of warning lamp. These are indicators that typically steer the vehicle toward the general repair facility where the customer takes their vehicle for similar errors like a TPMS warning or Check Engine light. These shops will then diagnose, replace the part, and calibrate the system as required.


Standard® Park Assist Camera

Helping You Help Them

Seeing as ADAS is a newer category, you might think the dealership is your best bet when ordering replacement parts for customer vehicles. Skip the dealership and check out Standard’s ADAS program.

The Standard® ADAS program includes over 750 part numbers, providing all of the aforementioned parts, from Blind Spot Detection Sensors to Cruise Control Distance Sensors, as well as Lane Departure System Cameras and Park Assist Sensors and Cameras. These components are designed to integrate correctly with electronic crash avoidance systems, and are manufactured to stringent quality standards, matching the original for easy installation and delivering precise performance. In total, the Standard® line of ADAS parts provides coverage for more than 280 million vehicles on the road. Gas, diesel, hybrid, or electric, import or domestic, Standard® has you covered.

For more information on diagnosing and replacing these components, search “ADAS” on the Standard Brand YouTube channel.

This Article is Sponsored By: Standard®

You May Also Like

Sponsored Content

Get your vehicle road trip ready with these summer tips 

Summertime is a great time to take your car out on the open road, but it’s also important to ensure that your vehicle is in tip-top shape. Regular preventative maintenance can help you avoid costly repairs and keep your car running smoothly. Make sure you’re ready with these helpful tips from Delphi Technologies. Chassis The

Delphi Technologies
By Delphi Technologies

Summertime is a great time to take your car out on the open road, but it’s also important to ensure that your vehicle is in tip-top shape. Regular preventative maintenance can help you avoid costly repairs and keep your car running smoothly. Make sure you’re ready with these helpful tips from Delphi Technologies.

Read Full Article

More Sponsored Content Posts
A Closer Look: Ignition Coils

OE coils are known for their high failure rates. Engine misfires, rough idle, a decrease in power under acceleration, poor fuel economy, and a check engine light are all signs of an ignition coil that has failed. Read along for more technical information on how to diagnose a failed coil, and why the original equipment

By Standard®
Engineering behind chassis: high and low-friction parts

What is overengineering? Overengineering is often described as designing a product or solution in an unnecessarily complicated way where a simple solution had been shown to have the same efficiency, or is even more effective than the original.  In the aftermarket world, the OE part is where the journey starts. It begins with testing and

By Delphi Technologies
A Closer Look: Turbocharger Operation and Installation

Turbocharger Overview With an effort to increase fuel efficiency, maintain performance and reduce emissions, vehicle manufacturers are adding turbocharged engines to their lineups at a significant rate. Over the next five years, the turbo service market will continue to experience substantial growth.  At a basic level, a turbocharger consists of just three major internal components:

By Standard®
Two Lubegards Are Better Than One

Lubegard Synthetic ATF Protectant and Instant Shudder Fixx work better, faster, and longer together to stop torque converter clutch shudder (TCC shudder).  Both products are effective on their own, but when used together they provide not only a long-term solution for TCC shudder but also offer complete protection for transmissions. Since the 1980’s lockup torque convertors

By Lubegard

Other Posts

The Importance of Proper Spark Plug Torquing

Whenever you install new spark plugs in your vehicle’s engine, there are some crucial considerations to keep in mind. For those who have installed plugs before, proper plug gapping usually comes to mind first. But another important factor in getting the most out of a new set of spark plugs is to precisely torque them

By Autolite
What Causes Fuel Pumps to Fail?

Like most vehicle components, natural wear and tear is the unavoidable cause for parts replacement.  Fuel pumps are often out of sight and out of mind for most shop visitors. That’s because they are an as-needed repair and not typically a part of ongoing maintenance. Nevertheless, if you diagnose fuel pump failure, customers will want

By Carter Fuel Systems
Protecting Your Vehicle in the Winter

Depending on where you live, autumn is an idyllic time of year with bright colors and mild temperatures.  If there is one downside though, it means that winter is on its way, which means frigid temperatures, snow, ice and difficult road conditions. The lifespans of cars and trucks are increasing all the time, so protecting

By FRAM
Complete Pentastar Oil Adapter Fix

Engine Oil Filter Adapter: 926-959 Upgraded Aluminum Engine Oil Filter Housing with Oil Cooler and Filter Application Summary: Chrysler 2022-11, Dodge 2022-11, Jeep 2022-11, Ram 2022-12, Volkswagen 2014-11 The factory oil filter adapter on millions of OEM V6-powered vehicles often leaks oil when its plastic housing warps from harsh underhood conditions. As the plastic eventually

By Dorman Products