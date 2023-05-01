A Closer Look: Ignition Coils

Engine misfires, rough idle, a decrease in power under acceleration, poor fuel economy, and a check engine light are all signs of an ignition coil that has failed. OE coils are known for their high failure rates. This article will help you better understand ignition coils, how to diagnose a failed one, and why a coil from the original equipment manufacturer may not be the best replacement choice.

Is the coil driver in the powertrain control module (PCM), or is it in the coil itself? The answer to this may change the way you diagnose an ignition coil. The Coil-On-Plug (COP) system has gained popularity because of its universal application, control precision, and increased capabilities. Each cylinder has an ignition coil mounted directly on top of the spark plug. If the driver is in the PCM, the coil will have 3 or 4 circuits. If the driver is in the coil itself, there will only be 2 circuits.

Let’s take a look at a typical Ford “driver-in-PCM” COP coil. The coil is provided a B+ source to one end of the primary winding, and the other end is connected to a low-side driver in the PCM. With this configuration, the PCM internally handles very high current. This configuration also allows for technician access to the primary circuit for various tests.

Common Causes of Failure

PCM ignition coil driver circuits can fail due to the high current flowing through them. The coils can also be damaged by drivers that stay on too long, creating excessive heat. When replacing a PCM due to a driver failure, it is important to replace the coil as well. If the vehicle is a Ford, be sure that the coils are disconnected. Do not turn the ignition on unless all damaged coils and the PCM have been replaced.

3- and 4-Wire Coils

For about the last 10 years, some Fords have been using a 3-wire coil where the driver is in the ignition coil (COP). The three circuits are:

· Battery voltage

· Ground

· COPx

The primary driver circuit is located inside each coil assembly. When the engine control module applies a voltage (~4-5V) to a coil’s COPx circuit, the internal driver will apply GND and B+ to the primary winding. When the engine control module removes the voltage to the ignition trigger circuit, the internal driver will turn off the primary current, and the collapsing magnetic field will induce a high voltage into the secondary winding, causing spark to occur across the spark plug.

Many GM vehicles have been using 4-wire coils for over a decade. The four circuits are:

· IGN B+

· Engine ground

· PCM ground

· Ignition Control (IC)

The primary driver circuit is located inside each coil assembly. When the engine control module applies a voltage (~4-5V) to a coils IC circuit, the internal driver will apply engine ground and B+ to the primary winding. When the engine control module removes the voltage to the IC circuit, the internal driver will turn off the primary current and the collapsing magnetic field will induce a high voltage into the secondary winding and a spark will occur across the spark plug. It is important to note that the PCM ground is necessary the internal driver and that it is isolated from the engine ground.

Toyota has been using a 4-wire COP system for a while. The four circuits are:

· B+: Battery voltage

· GND: Ground

· IGT: Ignition timing signal

· IGF: Ignition confirmation signal

The primary driver circuit is located inside each coil assembly. When the engine control module applies a voltage (~4-5V) to a coils IGT circuit, the internal driver will apply GND and B+ to the primary winding. The engine control module removes the voltage to the IGT circuit, causing the internal driver to turn off the primary current, and the collapsing magnetic field will induce a high voltage into the secondary winding and a spark will occur across the spark plug. The engine control module applies a 5V signal to the IGF circuits. If the coil driver has determined that the coil has or will fire successfully, the driver will pull the IGT signal low during that period.

Newer Toyota engines (approx. 2019+) are equipped with a 3-wire coil. The three circuits are:

· B+: Battery voltage

· GND: Ground

· IGT: Ignition timing signal

The primary driver circuit is located inside each coil assembly. When the engine control module applies a voltage (~4-5V) to a coils IGT circuit, the internal driver will apply GND and B+ to the primary winding. If the engine control module removes the voltage to the IGT circuit, the internal driver will turn off the primary current and the collapsing magnetic field will induce a high voltage into the secondary winding and a spark will occur across the spark plug.

When OE Fails…Trust Standard®

Heat, moisture and corrosion are typical reasons that OE coils fail, and many OE designs can have weak points that lead to product failure. That’s why choosing a replacement coil that’s the same as the one that just failed doesn’t make sense. Blue Streak® engineers evaluate the original part, identify the OE issues, and correct those problems to deliver a better-performing and longer-lasting Coil. All Standard® and Blue Streak® Ignition Coils are subjected to extensive testing both in the lab and on vehicles to make sure parts perform in all conditions, at every RPM, and last.

No matter what type of ignition coil a vehicle has, it will likely fail at some point. With over 100 years of experience designing and manufacturing ignition components, Standard® has proven to be the brand technicians trust when the OE fails. Standard’s Ignition Coil Program features a variety of coil types to fit many applications, including Coil on Plug, Electronic, Pencil, Cassette, Import, Blue Streak® Heavier-Duty, and Blue Streak® Direct Ignition Coil Kits. The Coils are expertly designed, engineered, and manufactured at SMP’s IATF 16949-certified Poland facility. Each one then undergoes rigorous examination and product validation, including extensive measurement and life testing, a full range of environmental analysis that includes thermal shocks, thermal cycling, and vibration tests to ensure 100% product reliability.

