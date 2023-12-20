 Standard Motor Products Releases 2,626 New Numbers in 2023

The release provides new coverage in 71 product categories and 128 part numbers.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) announced it released a total of 2,626 new part numbers in 2023. Closing out the year, SMP has released 227 new part numbers in its December new number announcement. This most recent release provides new coverage in 71 distinct product categories and 128 part numbers for 2022, 2023 and 2024 model-year vehicles, according to SMP.

Standard said its ongoing commitment to advanced internal combustion engine (ICE) technology is evident with this release.The Standard Gas Fuel Injection program expands with the introduction of Direct Injection High-Pressure Fuel Pump Kits for popular General Motors vehicles including the 2021-19 Chevrolet Silverado and the 2021-19 Cadillac Escalade. This coverage is added to Standard’s expanding program of award-winning GDI Fuel Pump Kits. Several new MFI and GDI Fuel Injectors are also part of this release. Ignition Coils have been added for popular late-model General Motors applications. Standard’s Emission Control categories have also expanded, with the introduction of new Air Pumps, Canister Purge Solenoids, Engine Crankcase Breather Hoses and more, SMP said.

Powertrain-Neutral categories such as Parking Brake Actuators will represent additional repair opportunities in the future, according to SMP. Standard has added 13 new numbers to this program in December, with added coverage for the 2021-17 Honda Civic and 2023-16 Mazda CX-5. TPMS Sensors are new for 5.6 million vehicles like the 2023-20 Toyota 4Runner. Additionally, 15 ABS Sensors have been added covering over 5 million Subaru, Ford, Lexus, and Hyundai vehicles.

The Standard hybrid and EV program sees continued expansion, according to SMP. Park Assist Sensors have been introduced for the 2023-21 Ford Mustang Mach-E and the 2020-17 Toyota Prius Prime. Additionally, Brake Pedal Travel Sensors are now available for the 2022-11 Nissan LEAF. EGR Tubes and Fuel Vapor Canisters have also been added for the hybrid 2022-16 Lexus RX450h.

“We’re proud to finish out another successful year by adding 227 parts to our expansive product offering in this latest release. With a total of 2,626 part numbers introduced this year, we know that our trusted partners can count on Standard and Four Seasons to provide the parts they need,” said Jack Ramsey, senior vice president of sales and marketing.

For more information, visit StandardBrand.com and 4S.com, and in electronic catalog providers.

