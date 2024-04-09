Fenix Parts Completes Acquisition of Neal Auto Parts

Fenix Parent LLC, operating as Fenix Parts, announced it has completed its acquisition of the assets of Neal Auto Parts in Peoria, Illinois. Fenix Parts was acquired by affiliates of Stellex Capital Management LLC in April 2018.

Neal is an automotive recycler servicing the Central Illinois market with a population of approximately 1.3 million people. This is Fenix Parts’ eighth acquisition in the Midwest and brings Fenix’s location count to 27 full-service and five self-service locations.

Bill Stevens, CEO of Fenix Parts, said, “We are pleased to announce the acquisition of Neal and excited about the addition of its experienced and talented team to the Fenix family. This acquisition continues our Midwest footprint expansion westward with close proximity to both our Chicago location and new Indianapolis hub, and allows us the opportunity to leverage our 85+ acres of Midwest full-service production capacity.”

“I want to give a special welcome to the Neal team. Neal has been in the auto recycling business for almost 75 years, and we are excited to have the team join Fenix to help us continue to grow in the Midwest,” Stevens added.