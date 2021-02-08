Champion Modern Muscle 0W-40 Is Purpose-Built For 3rd-Gen HEMI

Champion’s full synthetic Modern Muscle 0w-40 Motor Oil is favorite among car enthusiasts with third generation 5.7L, 6.1L, 6.2L and 6.4L MOPAR HEMI motors. This full synthetic motor oil is proven to provide better protection with more horsepower and torque than other leading brands of motor oil.

The current-production “HEMI” engine heads are flatter and more complex than the 1950s – ’70s HEMI V8 chamber. The unique combustion chambers are no longer truly hemispherical. They use a coil-on-plug distributor-less ignition system and two spark plugs per cylinder to shorten flame travel leading to more consistent combustion and reduced emissions.

In 2015, Chrysler introduced the high-performance supercharged variant of the HEMI engine, called the Hellcat. It featured a 6.2 L; or 376.3 cu in. engine that was rated at 707 bhp at 6,000 rpm and had a compression ratio of 9.5:1. In 2017, Mopar announced that it would sell it as a crate engine under the name Hellcrate. A Redeye version with 797 hp debuted in the Dodge Challenger in 2019, followed by the Dodge Charger in 2021.

The Demon version of the HEMI V8 features a number of improvements over the Hellcat variant. It is fitted with a larger twin-screw supercharger, as well as reinforced reciprocating components, a new camshaft, and several other valvetrain upgrades. With these improvements, the Challenger SRT Demon is rated at 808 horsepower on 91-octane pump gasoline, and 840 horsepower when running on 100-octane unleaded racing gasoline.

Champion’s Modern Muscle 0w-40 Motor Oil benefits for HEMI high-performance engines such as the Hellcat, Hellcrate, Redeye, Apache and Demon are directly linked to Champion’s premium base stock and anti-wear protection package, which contains a unique balance of chemistry while still maintaining an API license and approval.