Brighten Dark Work Zones With Ullman’s 3 SMD LED Work Lights

Ullman Devices offers two 3 SMD LED Work Lights that each provide 110 lumens of brightness.

The FL-3SMD – Flexible 3 SMD LED Magnetic Work Light features a flexible shaft that easily adjusts to point light in whichever direction is needed, while the RT-3SMD – 3 SMD LED Rotating Magnetic Work Light features a rotating head. Both lights offer a sturdy aluminum housing and have a magnetic base that attaches to any metal surface for hands-free use.

This base of the FL-3SMD also has a recessed swivel hook for increased versatility for non-metal surfaces. Three AAA batteries are included with each light.

For more information, please visit ullmandevices.com.