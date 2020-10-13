Connect with us

Brighten Dark Work Zones With Ullman’s 3 SMD LED Work Lights

Both lights offer a sturdy aluminum housing and have a magnetic base that attaches to any metal surface for hands-free use.
Ullman Devices offers two 3 SMD LED Work Lights that each provide 110 lumens of brightness.

The FL-3SMD – Flexible 3 SMD LED Magnetic Work Light features a flexible shaft that easily adjusts to point light in whichever direction is needed, while the RT-3SMD – 3 SMD LED Rotating Magnetic Work Light features a rotating head. Both lights offer a sturdy aluminum housing and have a magnetic base that attaches to any metal surface for hands-free use.

This base of the FL-3SMD also has a recessed swivel hook for increased versatility for non-metal surfaces. Three AAA batteries are included with each light.

For more information, please visit ullmandevices.com.

