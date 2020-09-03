Auto Value, Bumper to Bumper Announce Sweepstakes

Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper are headed to the National Mall! This fall, 15 lucky sweepstakes winners and their guests will win a VIP trip to Washington, D.C. and the Alliance Takes the Hill Convention in April 2021, the most unique Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper convention to date.

The grand prize winners and their guests will experience presidential treatment as they explore one of the world’s top tourist destinations. Whether they’re visiting the country’s most iconic residence, touring the National Mall, or basking in the beauty of the city’s peak cherry blossom season, the grand prize winners and guests will encounter a week to remember.

“Washington, D.C. is one of the best cities in the world to visit – historically, culturally and with your family,” said JC Washbish, VP of sales and marketing for Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper. “We look forward to treating 15 technicians to red-carpet treatment on the trip of a lifetime in the U.S. capital.”

While in the District, grand prize winners will also enjoy exclusive receptions and listen to exciting speakers with a front-row seat at the Alliance Takes the Hill Convention. During the convention, attendees will rally in Washington, D.C., and meet with legislators to advocate for the technician’s right to repair and the consumer’s right to their vehicle’s data.