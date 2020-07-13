Connect with us

Products

Autel US Expands ADAS Calibration Coverage

Three new packages expand the vehicle and device coverage of ADAS calibration frame systems.
Advertisement
 

on

Autel U.S. has released three calibration expansion packages for its Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) calibration frame systems, the Standard Calibration System and the MA600 Mobile Calibration System that expand the vehicle and device coverage of these highly successful calibration solutions.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The MA600CAL3 package includes the MA600 mounting plate to expand the capability of the MA600 to perform radar and night vision calibrations on vehicles equipped with Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Blind Sport Monitoring (BSM), Front Collision Warning (FCW) and Night Vision (NV). The mounting plate enables the remaining parts of the package, the Radar Calibration Box, Radar Calibration Plate, ACC Reflector, and Night Vision (NV) Calibration Box to be attach to the frame and used to calibrate the ADAS devices on the vehicle.

The MA600LDW3 Expansion Package contains additional Lane Departure Warning (LDW) targets for use with the MA600 ADAS Calibration System. Targets included in this package are the Honda LDW3 target, Toyota One-Time-Recognition LDW target, the Subaru LDW2 target, and the Alfa Romeo LDW target.

The LDWTARGET3 expansion package contains additional Lane Departure Warning (LDW) targets for use with Autel’s Standard ADAS Calibration System. Targets included in this package are the Hyundai Genesis LDW, Toyota One-Time-Recognition LDW, the Subaru LDW2, and the Alfa Romeo LDW.

An Autel MaxiSYS ADAS tablet or a MaxiSYS tablet with ADAS software is required for use either Autel ADAS calibration system.

For more information: autel.com.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Magnetize Your Pegboard With Magna-Peg

Snap-on Introduces New Trim Pad Tool Set

Eppco Offers Gloves, Fender Covers And More

Lisle Offers Button Connector Pliers

Advertisement

on

Autel US Expands ADAS Calibration Coverage

on

Knipex Pipe Cutters For Multilayer And Pneumatic Hoses

on

Snap-on Powers Techs And Lights Up Dark Storage Drawers

on

Autel Introduces A New ADAS Product
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY’s ‘ThirdGear’ Features Integrated Appointment Booking

Products: Knipex Pipe Cutters For Multilayer And Pneumatic Hoses

Products: Snap-on Powers Techs And Lights Up Dark Storage Drawers

Products: Autel US Expands ADAS Calibration Coverage

News: Nominations Open For New AAPEX Service And Repair Awards

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Iridium Aftermarket Spark Plugs Offer OE-Level Performance

Sponsored Content

Why is There Oil in the Coolant?

Sponsored Content

What Causes a Water Pump to Fail?

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician
Connect