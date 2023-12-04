 Autel's TS900 TPMS Tool

Autel’s TS900 TPMS Tool

Beyond TPMS, the Autel TS900 shines as a full-service and maintenance tool. Sponsored by Autel.

Headlights and Visibility

Headlights are continually evolving to keep up with safety & styling. This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman

It doesn’t matter how much emphasis you put on the condition of a vehicle’s components – if the driver can’t see what’s in front of him or her, safety will absolutely be compromised.

The most important safety system in a vehicle is the driver’s vision and in the winter visibility is especially critical. Prepare your customers now for what’s likely to face them soon.

Headlight Bulb Replacement

Don’t overlook the role lighting plays in keeping drivers and passengers safe. Sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Performance Revolution CV Axles

Are you disappointed with the relatively short lifespan of many aftermarket CV boots? This video is sponsored by GSP Automotive Group.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Extended Travel CV Axles

Avoid potential CV axle failure when off-roading with Extended Travel CV Axles. This video is sponsored by TrakMotive.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Understanding Emissions

Modern EVAP systems are selective with how they vent vapors back into the engine. Sponsored by Standard.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Reflashing Power Supplies

A power supply to keep the system voltage consistent is a required piece of equipment to perform a reflash procedure.

By Andrew Markel
Oil Filter Housing Kits 

It is common for the seals to fail and begin leaking oil around the base. This video is sponsored by Standard.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Ignition System Secrets Every Tech Should Know

Unlock the secrets behind ignition systems for superior technician skills. Sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman
High-Ignitability Spark Plugs

The secret behind high-ignitability spark plugs revealed. This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman