ASE C1 Test Prep – Customer Interview And Write Up

Welcome back to our ASE C1 test preparation. We have been talking previously about communicating with the customer and the aspects of handling the knowledge transfer with them. Today we are digging into the most important communication time you will spend with your customer.

Click Here to Read More

The customer interview or write-up sets the stage for success or failure for the visit.

Please keep in mind the previous steps we have covered. They set this part of the communications process. Once they are complete you are ready to start on the actual repair write-up.

What are the customers concerns?

Listen very carefully here and be sure to document what they are worried about.

Next ask and clarify the symptoms of the vehicle. Noise, have them attempt to describe it. Specific behavior of an accessory or operation of the vehicle. When does it occur? Is it constant or intermittent? Can it be duplicated.