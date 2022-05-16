 Are Today’s Graduates Prepared To Be Tomorrow’s Tech Pros? – UnderhoodService
Search
Video
Webinars
Products
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Shop Owner
Connect with us
UnderhoodService

on

Are Today's Graduates Prepared To Be Tomorrow's Tech Pros?

on

Shop Veterans Share Secrets to Keep Business Plans Afloat

on

How Technology Can Save Your Shop (Podcast)

on

APA's Steve Tucker and His ‘Island of Misfit Toys’ (Podcast)
Advertisement
ACDelco TV Series Banner
Selecting The Correct ACDelco Spark Plug (VIDEO)

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter And Alternators

High underhood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video of the Week

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed
play

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed

Brake pads are thoroughly developed to produce the best result. This video is sponsored by ZF Aftermarket.

Step-by-Step Strut Removal and Replacement (VIDEO) Video
play

Step-by-Step Strut Removal and Replacement (VIDEO)

Don't Kill Your Wiper Blades (Video) Video
play

Don't Kill Your Wiper Blades (Video)

Current Digital Issue

April 2022

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Webinars

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Podcasts

Are Today’s Graduates Prepared To Be Tomorrow’s Tech Pros?

With a potential shortage of nearly 650,000 technicians on the horizon, who will fill the openings?
Advertisement
 

on

The technician shortage is nothing new – it’s been a trending topic in the automotive industry for decades. According to experts, demand for technicians has nearly doubled in the past year and is expected to continue to skyrocket over the next few years. With a potential shortage of nearly 650,000 technicians by 2024, the question continues: where will we get the next generation of automotive professionals?
In this episode of Talking Shop with ShopOwner, ShopOwner editor Doug Kaufman speaks with Jack Stow, instructor at CTEC Automotive of North Kansas City Schools, Kansas City, MO about the expectations he has for his students, expectations his students have of the industry for which they’re studying and expectations the industry have for the future. NKC’s CTEC program was named the 2020-2021 Tomorrow’s Tech’s School of the Year, and Stow explains how important a passion for knowledge remains for his proteges.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

This episode is presented by AAPEX, the premier business educational, and networking event in the automotive industry.

Advertisement
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

AMN Drivetime Podcast: AMN Drivetime: NTN’s Charles Harris (PODCAST)

Podcasts: Customer-Supplied Parts Should Be Nobody’s Business

Podcasts: In Business, As Travel, Prep Beats Panic Every Time (Podcast)

AMN Drivetime Podcast: AMN Drivetime: NGK’s Brian Norko (PODCAST)

Advertisement

Subscribe

About

Location

  • Babcox Media
  • 3550 Embassy Parkway
  • Akron, OH 44333-8318
  • p: (330) 670-1234
  • f: (330) 670-0874

Babcox [email protected]

Connect
UnderhoodService