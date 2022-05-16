Are Today’s Graduates Prepared To Be Tomorrow’s Tech Pros?

The technician shortage is nothing new – it’s been a trending topic in the automotive industry for decades. According to experts, demand for technicians has nearly doubled in the past year and is expected to continue to skyrocket over the next few years. With a potential shortage of nearly 650,000 technicians by 2024, the question continues: where will we get the next generation of automotive professionals?

In this episode of Talking Shop with ShopOwner, ShopOwner editor Doug Kaufman speaks with Jack Stow, instructor at CTEC Automotive of North Kansas City Schools, Kansas City, MO about the expectations he has for his students, expectations his students have of the industry for which they’re studying and expectations the industry have for the future. NKC’s CTEC program was named the 2020-2021 Tomorrow’s Tech’s School of the Year, and Stow explains how important a passion for knowledge remains for his proteges.