 AISIN Expands Window Regulator Line
Search
Video
Webinars
Products
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Shop Owner
Connect with us
UnderhoodService

on

AISIN Expands Window Regulator Line

on

Milwaukee Tool Offers New High Speed Ratchets

on

Matco Tools 4 Series Toolboxes

on

Premium Guard Unveils New Cabin Air Freshener
Advertisement
ACDelco TV Series Banner
Selecting The Correct ACDelco Spark Plug (VIDEO)

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter And Alternators

High underhood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video of the Week

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed
play

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed

Brake pads are thoroughly developed to produce the best result. This video is sponsored by ZF Aftermarket.

Auto Pros Visit Concord Engines, Kannapolis, NC Video
play

Auto Pros Visit Concord Engines, Kannapolis, NC

Tips For Replacing Lift Supports (Video) Video
play

Tips For Replacing Lift Supports (Video)

Current Digital Issue

April 2022

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Webinars

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Products

AISIN Expands Window Regulator Line

The product launch includes Asian, domestic and European applications.
Advertisement
 

on

In an ongoing effort to expand its current product offering for the North American automotive aftermarket, AISIN – the global leader in the supply of OE-quality premium parts – has expanded its line of premium window regulators.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The launch includes late model Asian, domestic and European vehicle applications. 

201 SKU Breakdown

  • 95 Power with Motor (51 of the “Smart Motor” type covering Honda/Acura, Nissan and Mazda vehicle applications)
  • 53 Power Regulator only
  • 46 Motor only
  • 7 Manual only

All AISIN window regulators are designed and manufactured to the highest OE level standards.

 “AISIN continues to bring needed premium quality parts to the aftermarket which is reflected by this newly expanded product offering,” said Larrow Kaufman, senior sales manager for AISIN Aftermarket North America.

Visit aisinaftermarket.com for more information.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Products: KNIPEX Tools Launches New Website for U.S. Audience

Products: Milwaukee Expands PACKOUT Modular Storage System

Products: Diagnosing High Failure Rates in OEM Electronic Throttle Bodies

Products: Lisle Releases Glass Debris Cleaning Tool

Advertisement

Subscribe

About

Location

  • Babcox Media
  • 3550 Embassy Parkway
  • Akron, OH 44333-8318
  • p: (330) 670-1234
  • f: (330) 670-0874

Babcox [email protected]

Connect
UnderhoodService