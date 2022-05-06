AISIN Expands Window Regulator Line

In an ongoing effort to expand its current product offering for the North American automotive aftermarket, AISIN – the global leader in the supply of OE-quality premium parts – has expanded its line of premium window regulators.
The launch includes late model Asian, domestic and European vehicle applications.
201 SKU Breakdown
- 95 Power with Motor (51 of the “Smart Motor” type covering Honda/Acura, Nissan and Mazda vehicle applications)
- 53 Power Regulator only
- 46 Motor only
- 7 Manual only
All AISIN window regulators are designed and manufactured to the highest OE level standards.
“AISIN continues to bring needed premium quality parts to the aftermarket which is reflected by this newly expanded product offering,” said Larrow Kaufman, senior sales manager for AISIN Aftermarket North America.
Visit aisinaftermarket.com for more information.