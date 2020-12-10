Connect with us

Products

Topdon USA Debuts Professional OE-Level Key Programming Tool

The T-Ninja 1000 is an affordable way to keep up with the ever-increasing demand for key programming in today’s marketplace.
Advertisement
 

on

Introducing the newest addition to Topdon USA’s advanced diagnostic tool family, the T-Ninja 1000, a professional OE-Level Key Programming tool

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

With its real-time guided operation, immense online database, robust hardware and intuitive software, the Topdon USA’s T-Ninja 1000 is an effective and easy-to-use key programming tool for technicians and automotive locksmiths alike.

Developed with the growing needs of the automotive key programming market in mind, the T-Ninja 1000 is an affordable way to keep up with the ever-increasing demand for key programming in today’s marketplace. 

The T-Ninja 1000 serves as an affordable and cost-effective OBD key programming tool for the automotive immobilizer system. An array of powerful key programming features is included:

  • OBD Key Programming
  • Immobilizer
  • PIN Reading
  • Key Generation
  • Key Learning
  • Remote Learning
  • Key Deletion
  • All Keys Lost
  • RFID Slot for proximity keys and remotes
  • Extensive coverage for Asian, domestic and European vehicles

For more info: www.topdonusa.com

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Products: Polyvance Releases Two New Welding Rods

Products: Milwaukee Releases Next-Generation ROVER Flood Light

Products: LSI Chemical Introduces NanoRestore736

Products: Matco Introduces Ball Joint Connected Adapter Kit

Advertisement

on

Topdon USA Debuts Professional OE-Level Key Programming Tool

on

Permatex Bolt Mark Identifies Fastener Loosening, Tampering

on

ProMAXX PowerDrive Turns Ratchets Into Drills

on

MAHLE Motorsport Introduces LSX Combo PowerPak Piston Kit
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Video: VIDEO: Oil Filter Adapter Sizing

News: Shop Profile: Octane Garage In Gillette, Wyoming

News: NASTF Chooses Diagnostic Network For Community Platform

News: East Penn Expands Diversified Product Offering

Products: Topdon USA Debuts Professional OE-Level Key Programming Tool

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Why is There Oil in the Coolant?

Sponsored Content

Iridium Aftermarket Spark Plugs Offer OE-Level Performance

Sponsored Content

What Causes a Water Pump to Fail?

Sponsored Content

The #1 Cause of Spark Plug Failure
Connect