VIDEO: Can Wiper Performance Interfere With Lane Departure?
Andrew Markel shows why streak-free wiper blades and a clean windshield are essential to the operation of such advanced safety systems as the lane departure warning. Sponsored by Nissan.
Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine
Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]
