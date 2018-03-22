Original Video/O-Ring
Video: Three O-Ring Installation Tips

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine

Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]

It’s an “O”! It’s a “ring”! It’s three tips for a leak-free O-ring installation by Andrew Markel who discusses the growing importance of the component. Sponsored by MAHLE.

