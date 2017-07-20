Original Video/oxygen sensors
VIDEO: Oxygen Sensor Operation Modes

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine

Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]

Andrew Markel explains the difference between closed and open loop operations, and which is more efficient. Sponsored by Bosch Automotive Service Solutions.

