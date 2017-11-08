VIDEO: Extending Fuel Pump Life
Andrew Markel discusses cleaning the fuel tank and how it can improve the life of the fuel pump. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine
Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]
VIDEO: Extending Fuel Pump Life
VIDEO: Using Airflow To Sell Cabin Air Filters
VIDEO: Understanding Bias Voltage
VIDEO: The EVAP System: Development And Emissions Standards
Andrew Markel discusses cleaning the fuel tank and how it can improve the life of the fuel pump. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.