Original Video/Fuel Tank
ago

VIDEO: Extending Fuel Pump Life

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine

View bio

Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIDEO: Extending Fuel Pump Life

VIDEO: Using Airflow To Sell Cabin Air Filters

VIDEO: Understanding Bias Voltage

VIDEO: The EVAP System: Development And Emissions Standards

Motor Mount Logic

Motor Mount Logic

VIDEO: Park Assist Diagnostics On Late Model Vehicles

VIDEO: Modern Starters And Diagnostic Hammering

VIDEO: Extending Fuel Pump Life

VIDEO: Understanding Bias Voltage

Andrew Markel discusses cleaning the fuel tank and how it can improve the life of the fuel pump. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

Show Full Article