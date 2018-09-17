Auto Value And Bumper To Bumper, Along With Arnold Oil Co. Of Austin, Host YANG Meet-Up



Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper, along with the Arnold Oil Co. of Austin, hosted a Young Auto Care Networking Group (YANG) Regional Meet-up last week in Austin, Texas. More than 100 YANG members and mentors attended. The Meet-Up was held in tandem with the Auto Care Association’s Fall Leadership Days.

“It was a privilege to co-host the YANG Meet Up in Austin with the Alliance,” said Ashlee Arnold, vice president of Arnold Oil Co. of Austin. “This city is growing by the minute and is home to exceptional talent, dynamic industries and great opportunities. It was a pleasure sharing everything that Austin has to offer with our fellow YANG members.”

The event took place Sept. 6 at Shiner’s Saloon in downtown Austin. Attendees enjoyed a robust barbecue buffet, with plenty of Southwestern style appetizers, cold drinks and live music. YANG Meet-ups provide members with an opportunity to come together, often in a relaxed environment, to network and connect.

“YANG Regional Meet-Ups are the perfect way for our members to get together,” said JC Washbish, YANG chairman and director of marketing for the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, headquartered in Texas. “Networking is our core pillar at YANG so when an event like Leadership Days comes to Texas you know the Alliance will be there to help YANG host a great event like the one we had tonight. It was extra special to work together with Arnold Oil Co. of Austin to put on this event in their hometown.”

YANG members were able to connect with one another as well as with several YANG Mentor Pin-wearers. The YANG Mentor Pin enables industry veterans to proudly display their support for YANG while also openly showing YANG members they may be approached for a mentor-mentee relationship.

“Our industry needs leaders for tomorrow,” said John R. Washbish, president and CEO of the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance and YANG Mentor Pin supporter. “There is a long list of professionals who helped guide me early on in my career. I am happy to now be in a position to play the role of mentor to YANG members.”

Formed in 2014, YANG is the aftermarket industry’s leading Under 40 group. Membership is open to all segments of distribution and service for Auto Care members. Since its inception, the group has amassed more than 2,000 members. Young professionals interested in joining YANG may do so online, here.

The YANG Mentor Pin is available for purchase during key Auto Care Association events like Leadership Days and AAPEX.