 Your Recommendations Matter To Customer Selection (VIDEO)

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
UnderhoodService
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
Video

Your Recommendations Matter To Customer Selection (VIDEO)

Your customers view you as the expert and are there, because they trust you. Sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman

CC:

Related Articles

As a professional service advisor, you’re often the most influential person guiding a customer’s decision. Your customers view you as the expert and are there, because they trust you. If you suggest using a low-cost part, they will likely choose that. If you suggest a quality aftermarket brand, they will most often choose that.

So when the OE part fails, who do you look to? The company who made the part that just failed? A low-cost supplier? Or an aftermarket brand that engineers parts for correct on-vehicle performance and a long service life?

Automotive professionals agree that what’s in the box matters most.

For Standard, “What’s In The Box” is advanced engineering, expert manufacturing, rigorous testing, sales support and more than 100 years of experience.

These days, it’s not enough to just have “coverage” for domestic and import vehicles. Expert manufacturing with the resources to engineer, test and validate components that perform on the vehicle and integrate with complex electronic systems are the hallmark of products bearing the Standard name. With a product line of more than 50,000 parts that includes ignition coils, ABS Speed Sensors, VVT components and more, Standard has 13 fully equipped design and development centers in North America and around the world, including New York, South Carolina, Germany and Poland.

In fact, Standard’s ignition coil facility in Poland is IATF16949-certified, with more than 750 highly trained employees – including more than 60 engineers – who manufacture more than 6 million coils annually. Standard’s ISO-certified Greenville South Carolina location engineers and manufacturers gasoline and diesel injectors, as well as ESIMs and DEF modules.

Accurate parts lookup also is crucial to your success. SMP’s catalogs have been awarded the ACPN Content Excellence award multiple times. With more than 4 million application lines, Standard delivers precise, up-to-date catalog data, so you can be certain that you’ll find the right part every time.

Of course, even the best part won’t solve the problem if it is diagnosed or installed incorrectly. In order to ensure success in the bay, Standard offers expanded technician support through multiple resources designed to help technicians complete a successful install. Resources include hundreds of professional installation videos on the Standard YouTube channel, the SMP Knowledge Center, and free, live virtual training called the Power Hour (show protrainingpowerhour.com on screen)

And the next generation of techs is covered as well. Standard’s Automotive Education Program (AEP) assists instructors and helps automotive tech students develop professional skills they can use in the bay, while providing an opportunity for them to earn rewards and help their instructor outfit the classroom.

What all this support means to you – and your customers – is no comebacks.

For more information about What’s In The Box, visit StandardBrand.com.

This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

You May Also Like

AMN Drivetime Video

AMN Drivetime: Dave Caracci

Dave Caracci is a guy who can wield a wrench as deftly as he can a sales pitch.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

In this latest episode of AMN Drivetime, Babcox CEO Bill Babcox sits down with Dave Caracci, longtime aftermarket veteran who currently serves as executive director of the Automotive Sales Council. While he racked up a stellar career as an aftermarket sales professional, Caracci has many skills he has cultivated over his long and successful career. Dave is a guy who can wield a wrench as deftly as he can a sales pitch.

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
Benefits of Cabin Air Filters (VIDEO)

Educate your customer about the importance a replacement can offer in any season. Sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Scott Shriber
Fighting HVAC Odors (VIDEO)

The cabin air filter is an integral part of the heating & air conditioning system. Sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Vehicle Emission Particulates (VIDEO)

Cabin air filters can stop exhaust particulates from reaching vehicle occupants. Sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman
Auto Pros Go On The Road To ChangingGears

Cincinnati, OH non-profit brings cars and people together to remove transportation barriers, build community.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

Instant Shudder Fix (VIDEO)

It can be difficult to determine if your shutter is a fluid-related issue or a costly mechanical problem. This video is sponsored by Lubegard.

By Joe Keene
Limited Slip Supplement (VIDEO)

If the frictional properties are not correct, chatter will occur. Sponsored by Lubegard.

By Joe Keene
Rust and Corrosion Preventive Oil (VIDEO)

Your tools and equipment need to be protected from rust. This video is sponsored by Lubegard.

By Joe Keene
Auto Pros Team Visits Hybrid Shop of The Carolinas

Auto Pros on the Road puts the Babcox team into shops across the USA. This episode is sponsored by Autolite.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers