WIX Filters Hosts Alliance Service Center Advisory Council Meeting In Charlotte

Jeff Blocher, director of sales and marketing at MANN+HUMMEL Filtration Technology, addresses the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance’s Service Center Advisory Council as it kicks off its spring meeting in Charlotte, North Carolina.

WIX Filters is hosting this spring’s Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance Service Center Advisory Council (SCAC) meeting in Charlotte, North Carolina. The meeting kicked off April 24 and lasts through April 26. In addition to the 10 Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper SCAC members flying in from both the United States and Canada, several key staff members from Alliance headquarters are in attendance as well.

“This meeting is a unique opportunity for us to get together with some of our top shop owners and really take a deep dive into what makes Auto Value or Bumper to Bumper their preferred parts supplier,” said Pat Winters, chairman of the Alliance’s Sales & Marketing Committee. “The feedback we receive at these meetings gives us the edge as a program group.”

Council members are appointed to the exclusive council because of their expertise as an Auto Value, Bumper to Bumper or Confidence Plus CSC shop owner. Each member serves for two years. An annual rotation replaces five members.

During the three-day meeting, attendees plan to discuss challenges with the Alliance’s Certified Service Center (CSC) program and brainstorm improvement opportunities. As some of Auto Value, Bumper to Bumper and Confidence Plus’s top shop owners, the SCAC members bring unique perspective and profound insight to the discussions.

During the two days in Charlotte, WIX Filters is treating the attendees to a facility tour, meet and greet, as well as a minor league baseball game, meals and more. One highlight in the coming days will be an informative focus group administered by WIX.

“WIX Filters is a tremendous manufacturing channel partner for Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper,” said JC Washbish, vice president of marketing for the Alliance. “WIX is a fantastic host and will surely benefit from the candid feedback of these top shop owners. As our host, they have the exclusive opportunity to meet with these folks and get some serious one-on-one time.”