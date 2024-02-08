 What Constitutes A Complete Brake Job? – UnderhoodService

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Underhood Service Logo
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
Video

What Constitutes A Complete Brake Job?

Complete, safe brake jobs are key. This video is part of the Group Training Academy.

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman
Doug Kaufman has been with Babcox Media since 1987 serving in a variety of editorial and publishing roles and titles. He is currently editorial director of Brake & Front End, ImportCar, Tomorrow's Technician and Underhood Service. Doug has a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Bowling Green State University and remains a committed MAC enthusiast.
Published:

You may face a customer asking for the bare minimum when it comes to a brake repair. Whether it’s just a set of pads on the front, a single rotor or drum, a caliper or wheel cylinder, a brake hose or a master cylinder, you may hear “Fix only what’s broken so my car stops.”

Related Articles

This cost savings approach to brake repair is likely to be more expensive in the long run, of course, because each component is part of a total system that only functions as well as the weakest link. The weak link today might be a worn set of pads or a leaky caliper. But what’s going to be the weak link tomorrow or the day after or six months down the road?

Replacement parts, such as brake pads and shoes, should equal or exceed the performance of the OEM parts. Quality aftermarket brake suppliers go to great lengths to make sure their replacement linings meet or exceed the OEM requirements, delivering the same friction characteristics, stopping power, fade resistance, pedal feel and longevity as the OEM pads. If they don’t, it can upset the operation of the ABS system and have an adverse effect on braking.

When brake repairs are needed, the best approach is to thoroughly inspect the entire brake system and replace any parts that are necessary to restore the brakes to like-new condition.

On ABS-equipped vehicles, a thorough system inspection should start by turning on the ignition to verify that the ABS warning light circuit works. The ABS light should come on for a few seconds, then go out if everything’s fine.

No ABS warning light? Then either the bulb needs to be replaced or there is a wiring or control module fault. If the ABS light comes on and remains on (does not go out), further diagnosis will be required to determine what’s wrong with the ABS system. On most vehicles, this will require using a scan tool to access the ABS codes and check ABS inputs and outputs.

The next check is the brake fluid inside the master cylinder reservoir. A low level may indicate a leak or worn linings. Discoloration indicates moisture contamination and the need for a fluid change. Chemical test strips are available to test the condition of the fluid. The fluid should also be changed when the brakes are relined to remove moisture and restore corrosion protection.

Next comes the linings. The thickness of the front pads should be measured. If worn down to minimum specifications or if wear indicators are making contact with the rotor, new linings are needed. If the pads are still above the minimum specs, but are worn, replacing them now may save the rotors. Other valid reasons for replacing a set of pads, regardless of their thickness, would be noise, damage or contamination from brake fluid or grease).

Rotors must be relatively smooth and free from cracks, hard spots and excessive runout. Deep scratches or grooves indicate a need for resurfacing unless they are already worn too thin.

Calipers must be leak-free, have dust boots that are free from cracks, and operate normally. Uneven pad wear (inner pad worn more than the outer pad) is a clue that the caliper is sticking. Calipers that are leaking or damaged must be rebuilt or replaced (the same goes for wheel cylinders). Equally important is the disc brake hardware — and lubricating the caliper bushings and slides with a long-lasting, high-temperature brake lubricant.

Drums must be removed to inspect the rear shoes. If the linings are at or below minimum specifications, new shoes are needed. The condition of the brake hardware is also important. Springs that are stretched, broken, badly corroded or badly discolored from heat should be replaced. Self-adjusters should operate correctly and be free from corrosion. Hardware should be replaced when new linings are installed. The inside of the drums must be clean, smooth and flat. Minor wear can be corrected by turning the drums, but if the drums are cracked, out-of-round, bellmouthed or are worn excessively, new drums are needed.

All brake lines and hoses should be inspected for leaks. Any hoses that are cracked, leaking, worn or swell under pressure must be replaced. Finally, check the operation of the parking brake and brake lights.

Good brakes are absolutely essential for safe driving. So be sure to remind your customer of the importance of inspecting all the parts in the brake system, not just the part that failed.

You May Also Like

Video

Software Focus: Efficient Diagnostics

Discover how to quickly retrieve codes, access exclusive repair information, and develop a strategic plan for optimal diagnostic results. This video is sponsored by Bosch.

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman
Doug Kaufman has been with Babcox Media since 1987 serving in a variety of editorial and publishing roles and titles. He is currently editorial director of Brake & Front End, ImportCar, Tomorrow's Technician and Underhood Service. Doug has a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Bowling Green State University and remains a committed MAC enthusiast.
Published:

Time is always a consideration when it comes to diagnostics. No matter the complexity, you typically have one hour to solve a problem. The more productive you can be in the bay with your scan tool, the faster the diagnosis and more money in your pocket.  

This truck is in with a check engine light and reduced power complaint. Let’s connect the Bosch ADS 625X and see what is wrong. The first thing that pops up on the screen is the Auto-ID function that uses Mode $09 data to identify the vehicle using the VIN. This saves you time inputting the make, model and year and trying to determine the engine or trim code.  

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
Clutch System Components

By adopting a systematic approach and utilizing quality kits, the longevity and efficiency of the timing system can be maximized, ensuring a smoother-running engine. This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman
Timing Components

By adopting a systematic approach and utilizing quality kits, the longevity and efficiency of the timing system can be maximized, ensuring a smoother-running engine. This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman
Wheel Bearings Components

Follow along to learn what you may encounter when dealing with a Gen 1 wheel bearing. This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman
How EVs Have Changed Wiper Blade Service

For EVs, noisy wiper blades can be an annoyance because there is no internal combustion engine to help cancel out that noise.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

DRiV’s Jeff Koviak: Strategies for a Changing Aftermarket

A grad of Northwood University, Koviak delves into his career and how he’s grown with the changes at Tenneco and DRiV over the years.

By Nadine Battah
Taking Advantage of Vital Software Tools: Special Tests

The Special Test menu has functions that can help you diagnose a problem, finish a repair, and confirm the fix. This video is sponsored by Bosch.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Engine Panel Diagnostics

Engine panels cut down engine noise and absorb small leaks from the engine. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

By Andrew Markel
Identifying Brake Issues With Brake Dust

Brake dust can indicate what could be wrong. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

By Andrew Markel