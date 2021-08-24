Connect with us
Advertisement

Video

VIDEO: Why Are Ignition Coils Lubricated?

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Do you know why Mercedes lubricates their ignition coils at the factory? This video is sponsored by Standard Motor Products.
Advertisement

CC: Here’s a quick quiz. Why are the boots of most Mercedes Benz ignition coils lubricated at the factory according to a recent TSB?

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

A) To create a watertight seal between the boot and insulator of the spark plug.

B) To condition the boot against ozone generated by the EM radiation caused by the ignition system.

C) To make the boot easier to remove for service.

The answer is C. The small amount of grease makes the boot easier to remove for service. There is no need to create a water tight seal because water rarely enters the spark plug tube. While the ignition system does create some EM radiation and ozone while it is operating, it is not enough to damage the boot.

Advertisement

Mercedes applies one gram of lubricant (which is smaller than the size of a pea) to the inside surface of the boot so it can be slid off when the coil or boot is removed from the spark plug.

What is the advice from the TSB? Pay it forward. If you are installing a new coil or a boot, apply a small amount of dielectric grease to the inside of the boot. The grease can be applied with a swab. Not only are you making it easier for the next technician, it also makes installation just a little bit easier.

Advertisement

This video is sponsored by Standard Motor Products

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Video: VIDEO: GM Passlock Diagnostics

Video: VIDEO: TrakMotive XTENDED TRAVEL CV Axles

Video: VIDEO: How To Install a Power Steering Pump Pulley

Video: VIDEO: Letting Codes Clear On their Own

Advertisement

on

VIDEO: Why Are Ignition Coils Lubricated?

on

VIDEO: Know Your Assets To Maximize Retirement Planning

on

VIDEO: How Much Energy Does It Take To Fire A Coil?

on

VIDEO: Properly Cleaning Out The Fuel Tank
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Federated, Elitek Team Up To Provide Mobile Services

Video: VIDEO: Know Your Assets To Maximize Retirement Planning

Video: VIDEO: Why Are Ignition Coils Lubricated?

Video: VIDEO: How Much Energy Does It Take To Fire A Coil?

Featured: The August Issue Is Available Now For Free

Digital Edition

Current Video
play
VIDEO: Know Your Assets To Maximize Retirement Planning

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Delphi Technologies Training Series: How to Service Ignition Coils

Sponsored Content

What’s the Difference Between New and Remanufactured Water Pumps?

Sponsored Content

For Maximized Uptime, Don’t Neglect U-Joints
Connect
UnderhoodService