VIDEO: Why Are Ignition Coils Lubricated?

CC: Here’s a quick quiz. Why are the boots of most Mercedes Benz ignition coils lubricated at the factory according to a recent TSB?

A) To create a watertight seal between the boot and insulator of the spark plug.

B) To condition the boot against ozone generated by the EM radiation caused by the ignition system.

C) To make the boot easier to remove for service.

The answer is C. The small amount of grease makes the boot easier to remove for service. There is no need to create a water tight seal because water rarely enters the spark plug tube. While the ignition system does create some EM radiation and ozone while it is operating, it is not enough to damage the boot.