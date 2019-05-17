VIDEO: Using Symptom-Based Lists To Add Value To Labor
Andrew Markel discusses a feature of some shop management software that allows you to quickly produce a task list based on a vehicle symptom. Sponsored by Manager SE from Mitchell1.
Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine
Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]
