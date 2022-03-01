Rough Running GM Vehicle

Click Here to Read More

Models

2020-2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500/3500 w/6.6L

L8T engine

2020-2021 GMC Sierra 2500/3500 w/6.6L L8T engine

A vehicle may come into the shop with a rough idle and/or reduced engine power. Upon inspection, you may find the SES lamp is illuminated and DTC’s P0123 and P0222 may be active or stored history. This condition may be more noticeable in very cold climates. Note: This PI is only applicable to failures that have resulted from vehicles being exposed to extreme cold, -10 Fahrenheit.

Cause

This condition may be caused by an internal circuit board fault within the throttle body.

Correction

If you encounter a vehicle with the above concern, it will be necessary to replace the throttle body and add a ground wire following the steps outlined below. Reference the attached pictures showing ground wire location.

FIGURE 1

FIGURE 2

Repair Procedure