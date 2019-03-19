VIDEO: Syncing The Intelligent Proximity Key On Nissan Vehicles
Andrew Markel discusses a TSB which describes the syncing procedure when an Intelligent Key stops working with its vehicle. Sponsored by Nissan.
Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine
Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]
Underhood Service Podcast: Turbocharger Tech Season 1, Episode 2
VIDEO: Syncing The Intelligent Proximity Key On Nissan Vehicles
VIDEO: Symptoms Of A Head Gasket Leak
VIDEO: Solving An EVAP Leak Issue With A TSB
Andrew Markel discusses a TSB which describes the syncing procedure when an Intelligent Key stops working with its vehicle. Sponsored by Nissan.