VIDEO: Should Anti-Seize Be Applied On Spark Plug Threads?

Let’s settle the debate! Anti-sieze or no anti-sieze on spark plug threads?

• Well, what is anti-seize? Anti-seize compound is commonly applied to fasteners to prevent the threads from becoming galled or damaged, especially when dissimilar metals are involved. For people that live in locations where corrosion is a persistent issue, anti-seize is an invaluable tool to have, helping to prevent thread damage and contamination from corrosion.

• So, apply to spark plug threads? No

• Why not, Reduce torque values by 25% to 30%

This is commonly forgotten and extremely important. Torque ratings on fasteners are based on their target clamping force. Anti-seize will act as a lubricant; those lubricating properties will significantly decrease the required torque to achieve the desired clamping force. This is often referred to as a torque multiplier. Using anti-seize without reducing the required torque value can strip the threads or stretch the bolt in extreme situations and cause over tightening of the spark plug and possibly even breakage of the plug.