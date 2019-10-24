Autolite Tech Tip: The Anti-Seize Debate
There is a debate about whether or not to use anti-seize when installing spark plugs. The official position of Autolite on this question is to consult the service manual for the vehicle being repaired and use anti-seize only where the original manufacturer recommends it. The nickel coating on most modern spark plugs provide added protection from seizing in aluminum cylinder heads and has made anti-seize less important in spark plug installations. Anti-seize can alter the tightening torque up to 20%, increasing the risk of breakage. It can also create heat transfer and electrical conductivity concerns.
- Using anti-seize on spark plugs installed in aluminum cylinder heads was very common as the steel shells would seize in the aluminum.
- No longer necessary as modern spark plug coatings work as a releasing agent and should be installed dry.
- Anti-seize can alter the tightening torque up to 20%, increasing the risk of breakage.
- Anti-seize can create heat transfer and electrical conductivity concerns.
- Only use anti-seize where it is OE recommended.