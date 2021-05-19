VIDEO: Rust Meets Its Match With New CRE-OIL

Your unceasing battle with rust-frozen fasteners can finally be won – low-viscosity CRE-OIL penetrating fluid is now available nationwide, helping you to stop wasting time and breaking bolts.

Click Here to Read More

CRE-OIL’s legacy formulation has been improved with today’s most advanced chemistry modifiers. With more aggressive solvents, wetting agents and a specialty oil that allows it to creep deep into tight crevices, CRE-OIL breaks the bond of years of rust and corrosion between frozen nuts and bolts.

“Professionals cannot risk breaking off a rusted and corroded nut or bolt adding unnecessary time to an otherwise ordinary repair,” explains Todd Downing, president. “CRE-OIL’s chemistry lets it wick into tight crevices to chemically loosen the surface tension of rust so common on fasteners that are exposed to the elements. CRE-OIL is the gold standard of penetrating fluids preferred by professionals.”

Through its pinpoint spray nozzle, CRE-OIL can reach even hidden fasteners – its low-viscosity formulation allows it to penetrate deep into rusted fasteners, allowing them to be disassembled quickly and safely.

CRE-OIL is available in single-can units or 12-can multi-packs.

This video is presented by CRE-OIL.