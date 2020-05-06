Connect with us
VIDEO: Ride Height Specification As A Diagnostic Tool

 

Measuring ride height can show the condition of the springs and suspension. This video is sponsored by Mitchell 1.

One of the most misunderstood specifications is ride height. Measuring ride height can show the condition of the springs and suspension. These measurements can resolve alignment issues and help to sell more labor and parts. Also, ride height has a direct influence on ADAS camera alignment. Andrew Markel discusses how to find and use this critical specification. This video is sponsored by Mitchell 1.

