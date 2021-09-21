VIDEO: Do You Really Need To Respond To Your Reviews?

Man, everybody’s a critic!

No, really – everyone with a smart phone has the power to be a movie critic, a restaurant critic, an auto repair critic… sometimes they just seem to be looking for attention. Does it really matter what they say? Well, yes. People read what they say. One of the key reasons as to why it’s important to respond to your customers online reviews, is to help with your shop’s internet presence. Look, I get it, you might say that you’re too busy to respond because you’ve got a lot to do running the shop.

I’m sure that’s true, but here’s something to remember: Every review you receive is because your client made the choice and made the effort to provide their feedback. Your customers didn’t have to take the time out of their day, they’re busy too. The time they took to sit in front of their keyboard or type on their smartphone could just as well been used somewhere else. But they did it for you and your shop, to show appreciation for what you did for them. Now I want you to imagine how they’d feel if you answered back with a simple “Thank you for choosing us.” By taking the time to thank them for taking the time to thank you, you make a small gesture with an even bigger impact.

Being proactive and responsive online helps keep your internet presence alive and healthy. It’s also important to remember that although responding to negative reviews online is difficult, it is still necessary as well. It is important your shop responds to negative reviews in a timely manner before they can drive any future or previous customers away. Sure, negative reviews can hurt, but it’s important to keep your cool and keep your personal emotions out of it. Respond in a professional manner, apologize, sympathize, and say thank you. Showing thanks allows your customers to see that your shop is loyal and appreciates candid feedback.

