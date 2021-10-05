Video: Do You Have Your Ship Together?

Columbus sailed the ocean blue in 1492! Many of us remember that rhyme from our grade school days and at that time we didn’t quite understand the significance of what that really meant.

Columbus was looking for new trade routes that would take him into uncertain waters. When he embarked on his first exploration; he had no idea what lay ahead! But He anticipated a huge return from the risks he was undertaking.

So what do you and Columbus have in common? A lot actually.

First, he was a risk-taker, and like you, running a shop has its risks but also can reap huge rewards.

Each day we put our key in the door with a degree of uncertainty of what the day will bring.

Columbus was also a visionary, entrepreneur, and businessman.

He had employees, (crew), and an enterprise to run, (the Ninia, Pinta, and Sante Maria). And don’t forget his leadership skills. As a leader, his ability to clearly communicate the vision of reaching these new trade routes is what allowed him to build a crew to sail three ships and have someone else pay for the journey.