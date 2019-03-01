Original Video/Sealant
ago

VIDEO: Different Instructions For Different Sealants

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine

View bio

Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]

Andrew Markel discusses the variety of sealants for vehicles, and how it is important to follow the directions on each, as they have different applications. Sponsored by Bar’s Leaks.

