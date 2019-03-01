VIDEO: Different Instructions For Different Sealants
Andrew Markel discusses the variety of sealants for vehicles, and how it is important to follow the directions on each, as they have different applications. Sponsored by Bar’s Leaks.
Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine
Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]
