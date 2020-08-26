Connect with us
VIDEO: Blending Service Information Sources

 

Finding P0420 on a specific vehicle can be researched using blended service info. This video is sponsored by Mitchell 1.
Repairing a vehicle with just one source of service information can be difficult. But if you can source information from other technicians, industry experts and previous repair data, the chances of getting a diagnostic dilemma solved the first time becomes much greater. In this video, we show how a generic OBDII code like P0420 on a specific vehicle can be researched using blended service information. This video is sponsored by Mitchell 1.

