Many crankshaft pulleys that power the accessory drive belt system have a layer of rubber to reduce vibration. When the inner and outer rings separate, it changes the alignment of the belts. In this video, we look at what can happen to the belts and pulleys when the crankshaft pulley fails. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Video
VIDEO: Belt Failure Due To Crankshaft Pulley
