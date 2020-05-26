US Motor Works Gets Approved By The Group

US Motor Works LLC (USMW), a manufacturer and distributor of cooling and fuel systems to the automotive, performance and heavy-duty industries, became a vendor partner of The Automotive Parts and Service Group (The Group), throughout all of the Americas, effective May 1. The Group aligns the strategic energy of two powerhouse distribution groups, Pronto and Federated, to provide the professional automotive service center a business toolbox that cultivates an environment for overwhelming success in the marketplace.

Click Here to Read More

US Motor Works is a family owned company celebrating 25 years of manufacturing excellence. USMW corporate offices are located in Santa Fe Springs, California, and has manufacturing and distribution capabilities in Santa Fe Springs, California, Los Angeles, California and Monterrey, Mexico. With more than 200 dedicated employees, products are distributed quickly and accurately to customers around the world.

US Motor Works has four retail brands: USMW Professional Series, USMW HD, Derale Performance and Pacer Performance Products. The team combines its strengths of quality manufacturing, superior sales and customer service along with a global distribution network, to bring customers products that they can trust. USMW management and its employees are committed to providing an extensive line of consistent high-quality products, through their commitment to the continual improvement of their Quality Management System, ISO 9001:2015.

US Motor Works has been approved for its full line of water pumps, fuel pumps, fan clutches, water pump with fan clutch kits, water pump with timing kits and a full line of performance automotive cooling products.



For more information about US Motor Works and its brands, visit www.usmotorworks.com.