 Understanding Fuel Trims

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Underhood Service Logo
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
Video

Understanding Fuel Trims

The fuel trims are what govern what's going on inside the engine. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Published:

CC:

Related Articles

Let’s take a trip. It’s 1974. You’re in Denver, Colorado. You’re in your car that has a carburetor, and you’re getting ready to go over those rocky mountains to go to California. You’ve noticed that you’re halfway up the mountain, the engine’s starting to struggle. You go a little bit further. You notice that you start misfiring and the plugs are fouled. So what’s going on here? Well, essentially with this, you have the blue, which represents oxygen, and the red represents fuel, and this is the perfect ratio. But you’re taking away this oxygen, and when you take away the oxygen, you should take away the fuel. Carburetor can’t do that because it has fixed jets, and the metering stays constant no matter what altitude you’re at. This is why certain shops in Colorado specialized in carburetor tuning. Let’s fast forward 50 years, and you’re in a modern vehicle.

You’re in Denver, Colorado. Same situation with this. The fuel trims are what govern what’s going on inside the engine. So as that air density changes and the amount of oxygen entering the vehicle goes down, again, it’s able to then take the fuel and reduce that. So let’s say you make it to California, you’re on the west coast, and the air density is even higher. If you head to the carburetor vehicle and you had it tuned in Colorado, it might be a little at tuned, but with modern vehicles, they’re able to adjust the fuel trim and add a little fuel so the engine runs better and has lower emissions. So what is a fuel trim? There’s two kinds. Short term and long term. Short term is in the moment what’s going on right now in the engine, a long term that indicates overall health of the engine and how much it’s adjusting for the changes in oxygen levels. With this, it’s able to adjust to make sure that the engine’s running properly so you can make it over that mountain. I’m Andrew Markel. Thank you very much.

This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

You May Also Like

Video

Why You Should Replace The Thermostat

It is always best practice to replace the thermostat on a vehicle after it has overheated. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

Andrew Markel
By Andrew Markel
Andrew Markel is the director of content for Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 20 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers.
Published:

Most thermostats use wax inside a brass chamber that expands when it is heated. When it expands, it pushes on a pin or piston that is connected to the plate and spring.

Movement of the plate allows coolant to flow from the bypass coolant circuit to the circuit that has the radiator. This system has been in operation since the 1950s.

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
The Importance of Volunteering in the Aftermarket with Jon Owens

Owens describes what he’s learned from volunteering in the industry and his vision for AACF as its current president.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Tensioner Tech Assist

The Lift and Pin is designed to simplify tensioner replacement and belt installation. This video is sponsored by Litens.

By Andrew Markel
EV Cooling Systems

The large batteries that EVs carry need to be maintained within a specific temperature range for optimal performance.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Decoding Brake Pull Issues

Addressing brake pulls requires diagnostic dedication. This video is part of the Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman

Other Posts

What Constitutes A Complete Brake Job?

Complete, safe brake jobs are key. This video is part of the Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman
Understanding and Preventing Brake Noise

Silence noise with a complete brake job. This video is part of the Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman
Charging for Diagnostic Time

Diagnostic work is more sophisticated and your techs’ time is worth charging for. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

By Doug Kaufman
Understanding Stretch Shrink Belts

Andrew Markel uses an old school toy to describe how these belts work. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

By Andrew Markel