Understanding EV, Hybrid Wheel Bearings (VIDEO)

Here’s the simple truth, hybrids, plugin hybrids, and electric vehicles, they’re heavy. A hybrid vehicle has the added weight of all of the electrical components on top of the engine and the rest of the drivetrain. EVs are also typically heavier thanks to the sheer size and weight of the battery packs and the electric motors. Remember that one of the primary jobs for wheel bearings is to help support the weight of the vehicle.

So the wheel bearings installed on an e-Golf, would have to support an extra 492 pounds of vehicle weight, compared to those installed on a GTI.

When you think of EVs, namely Tesla, you might think of advanced systems such as self-driving and auto emergency braking. EVs are seen by many as being on the cutting edge of safety technology. These systems fall under the umbrella of ADOS and they are critical to vehicle and occupant safety. ADAS systems rely heavily on a number of systems and components.